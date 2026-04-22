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To Iran, Trump blinked first by extending the ceasefire

Since the war began, Iran has been blocking most of the shipping traffic
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 17:22 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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