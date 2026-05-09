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Top Sri Lankan monk arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor girl

The victim is a girl who is now 15 years old, according to the police, who was allegedly abused in the premises of a temple in Anuradhapura.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 08:45 IST
World newsSri Lankasexual abuse

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