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Trump says Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon

The US president ‌said he viewed the Iran ‌war as a success because the country's military ‌had been defeated.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:25 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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