<p>Ankara: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in talks between the United States and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> in a call with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on Wednesday, a Turkish diplomatic source said.</p><p>The two ministers also exchanged views on efforts led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/turkey">Turkey</a> to reach a compromise between the sides, the source added.</p>