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Turkey, Pakistan discuss latest developments in US-Iran talks in call

The two ‌ministers ‌also exchanged ‌views ‌on efforts led by Pakistan and ⁠Turkey ⁠to reach a compromise between the sides.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 13:58 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranTurkeyTayyip Erdogan

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