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Two cases of hantavirus which spreads human-to-human linked to ship, South Africa says

Other strains of hantavirus are more commonly transmitted ​to humans through contact with infected rodents ​or their ​urine, droppings or saliva.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 08:05 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 08:05 IST
World newshealthSouth AfricaVirus

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