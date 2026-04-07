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Two women leaders in fray to become next Secretary General of the United Nations

UN chief Antonio Guterres will complete his second five-year term as head of the global organisation in December 2026.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 04:51 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 04:51 IST
World newsAntonio GuterresUnited Nations

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