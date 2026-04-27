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UAE's sudden loan repayment demand from Pakistan and the India connect

In March, Islamabad failed to secure a rollover of the $3.5 billion facility from Abu Dhabi, for the first time in seven years.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 13:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanIMFUAE

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