Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

UK condemns religious hatred as ‘abhorrent’ after ‘thugs’ target Holi event

Blackman, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, called for an official statement in the House of Commons to reassure his constituents.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 17:06 IST
World newsUKHoli

Follow us on :

Follow Us