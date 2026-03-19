Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

UK health official says too soon to declare Kent meningitis outbreak contained

The UK Health Security Agency said the total number of confirmed cases had risen to 27, affecting ​students at four schools in ⁠the county of Kent as well as one student in London.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 March 2026, 13:46 IST
World newsUKmeningitis

Follow us on :

Follow Us