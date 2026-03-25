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Ukraine faces new Russian offensive as peace talks stall

Russian attacks take aim at Ukraine's eastern 'Fortress Belt'
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:51 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

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