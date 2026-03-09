<p>Kyiv: Ukraine is ready for new US-backed peace talks "at any moment", but its partners' attention is currently focused on the Iran conflict, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> said on Monday, adding that the US had asked to postpone an upcoming meeting.</p>.How Trump's war in Iran has echoes of Putin and Ukraine.<p>Writing on X, Zelenskyy said Moscow was trying to manipulate the conflict in its favour and aiming to turn Iran's strikes on its neighbours and U.S. bases into "a second front of Russia's war against Ukraine".</p>