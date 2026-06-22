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Ukraine says it struck Russian missile electronics plant, governor says five dead

The missile assault on the city of ‌Voronezh announced by the Ukrainian ​military was the latest blow to Russia's defence industry inflicted by long-range strikes.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 19:43 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 19:43 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaair strikes

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