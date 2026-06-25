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Ukraine to conduct preemptive attacks on facilities Russia uses for war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'I instructed our intelligence services and military to act preemptively against facilities ​Russia uses to ⁠expand its war effort,' Zelenskyy said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:13 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:13 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr Zelenskyy

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