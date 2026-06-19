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Ukraine's military hits railway bridges in Russian-held Crimea

It said ​on ⁠Telegram that the bridges, located in ⁠the ‌area of Rozdolne and ‌Vladyslavivka, ⁠were used by Russian ‌forces ‌to facilitate military transport ‌and ‌supplies.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:15 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:15 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

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