Ukraine's military hits railway bridges in Russian-held Crimea

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a>'s military has struck railway bridges in Russian-held Crimea, Ukraine's general staff said on Friday.</p><p>It said on Telegram that the bridges, located in the area of Rozdolne and Vladyslavivka, were used by Russian forces to facilitate military transport and supplies.</p>.G7 leaders unite in support to Ukraine, agree to add pressure on Russia.<p>Ukraine has intensified attacks in Russian-occupied areas in the south and Crimea to hamper Moscow's logistics. </p>