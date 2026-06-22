Ukraine's military strikes Russian satellite communications site in Moscow region

<p>Ukraine's military has struck Russia's Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on Monday.</p><p>Russia's sate-run TASS news agency said later on Monday that the centre "had come under a massive drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and television broadcasting and communications had not been affected".</p>.Trump thanks China's Xi, Russia's Putin for being 'neutral' in Iran war.<p>"Measures are being taken to deal with the aftermath. No staff at the Space Communications Centre were injured," TASS said citing the centre's parent organisation Space Communications, Russia's largest state operator of space communications.</p>