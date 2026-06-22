Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Ukraine's military strikes Russian satellite communications site in Moscow region

'Measures are being taken ‌to deal ‌with the aftermath.'
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 13:52 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us