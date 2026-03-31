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Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Middle East visit a success, announces accords

Zelenskyy has stressed that ⁠arms sales ⁠must be decided at the government level, warning businesses against engaging with clients directly.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 23:55 IST
World newsUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyMiddle East

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