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Ukrainian teens are committing acts of betrayal. How should they be judged?

More than 1,100 Ukrainians have been accused of committing arson, terrorism or sabotage in betrayal of their country, according to Ukraine’s security service, the SBU. One in five have been minors.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 09:00 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaCrimeTeenagersbetrayal

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