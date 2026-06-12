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UN says Taliban arrest 30 women for violating hijab rules in Afghanistan

Local authorities have denied reports that women were arrested.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:29 IST
World newsAfghanistanTalibanUNHijab

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