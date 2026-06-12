UN says Taliban arrest 30 women for violating hijab rules in Afghanistan

<p>Kabul: Authorities in Afghanistan's western city of Herat arrested at least 30 women, accusing them of violating dress rules imposed by the Taliban government, the UN agency for women's rights said, but added that some were later released.</p><p>Thursday's statement followed a clampdown on protests against the arrests in Herat's district of Injil on Tuesday.</p>.UN chief condemns attack on tanker that killed three Indian seafarers: Spokesperson.<p>"The arrests have heightened fear and apprehension among women and girls across Afghanistan," UN Women said, adding that many of the women had since been released.</p><p>The agency cited UN Human Rights Council-appointed rights experts, who expressed grave concern over the excessive use of force against protesters in Herat.</p><p>"According to the independent experts, Taliban security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters - men, women and children - administering beatings to some," it added in a statement. "At least two people, including a boy, were killed and more than 20 were injured."</p><p>Media said officials from the Taliban's morality police, the Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, had detained some women in the days before the protests for allegedly failing to comply with hijab regulations.</p>.Xi Jinping wraps up North Korea visit; announces reaching 'important concensus' with Kim Jong Un.<p>Local authorities have denied reports that women were arrested.</p><p>Since seizing power in Kabul in 2021, the Taliban have imposed sweeping restrictions on women and girls in the war-shattered country, including limits on access to education, employment and sport, drawing international criticism. </p>