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US-Israeli strikes on Iran illegal: China and Russia in joint statement

Xi and Putin oppose US-Israel war on Iran, warn Strait of Hormuz disruption poses threat to global trade
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:36 IST
World newsUSChinaRussiaIranIsrael

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