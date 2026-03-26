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US links security guarantees to Ukraine giving up Donbas: President Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy wants robust security guarantees from international partners to ensure that Russia did not restart hostilities in the future, if a peace deal ⁠was agreed.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 23:18 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

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