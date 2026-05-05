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US sinks Iranian small boats, shoots down missiles, drones as it opens Strait of Hormuz

But Cooper acknowledged ongoing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps efforts to 'interfere' with Trump's operation.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 21:11 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiawarConflict

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