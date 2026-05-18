Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

US Treasury to extend sanction waiver on Russian seaborne oil: Report

The waiver ​will last another 30 days and was sought by several poor and vulnerable countries cut off from Gulf oil supplies by the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the source said.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 17:23 IST
World newsUSRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us