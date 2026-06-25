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Venezuela earthquake: 164 killed so far, over 10,000 people unaccounted for after disaster strikes

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 164 deaths had been confirmed, warning that the toll was expected to rise.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:31 IST
World newsEarthquakeVenezuela

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