Venezuela earthquake: 164 killed so far, over 10,000 people unaccounted for after disaster strikes

<p>A series of powerful earthquakes struck <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/venezuela">Venezuela</a> on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction in and around Caracas and leaving authorities racing to rescue people trapped beneath collapsed buildings. </p><p>Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 164 deaths had been confirmed, warning that the toll was expected to rise. She described La Guaira state, home to Caracas’ main airport, as one of the worst-hit areas, with multiple buildings reduced to rubble.</p><p>“Rescue teams are working intensively to save as many people as possible,” Rodriguez said during a televised address, calling the situation in La Guaira a major disaster.</p>.Venezuela rocked by strongest earthquake in a century; at least 32 killed, 700 injured.<p>The USGS (US Geological Survey) said preliminary modelling suggested fatalities could reach the thousands, with a significant possibility that the number could exceed 10,000. An online registry created by opposition figures listed more than 10,000 people as missing early Thursday morning, reported <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>According to the USGS, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km west of Caracas, followed within a minute by a stronger 7.5-magnitude tremor. The back-to-back quakes triggered extensive damage across the capital and nearby regions, with aftershocks continuing into Thursday.</p><p>Emergency responders searched through piles of debris as anxious relatives waited for news of missing family members. Injured survivors were pulled from damaged structures and taken to hospitals for treatment, added the report. </p><p>Aftershocks continued to shake the capital overnight as authorities coordinated relief efforts and prepared to receive international rescue teams. Rodriguez thanked several world leaders, including US President <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, for offering assistance.</p><p>The Venezuelan Red Cross reported significant damage to its headquarters but said rescue teams had been deployed to the hardest-hit areas. France said its embassy building in Caracas also suffered serious damage.</p><p>There were no immediate reports of major disruptions to Venezuela’s oil sector. Authorities in Maracaibo said no injuries had been recorded there, while workers at the El Palito refinery reported no significant damage. Energy companies, including Shell, said their personnel in the country were safe, though concerns remained about possible power outages affecting crude production.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>