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Venezuela earthquake: Death toll rises to 589, nearly 3,000 people injured as rescuers race to find thousands missing

A website set up to help trace missing persons, and circulated by opposition leaders in the country, listed more than 49,600 people as unaccounted for.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 13:32 IST
World newsEarthquakeVenezuela

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