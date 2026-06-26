Venezuela earthquake: Death toll rises to 589, nearly 3,000 people injured as rescuers race to find thousands missing

<p>Rescue operations continued in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/venezuela">Venezuela</a> on Friday after two powerful back-to-back earthquakes devastated the country, with the death toll climbing to about 589 and nearly 3,000 people injured, interim President Delcy Rodriguez said.</p><p>Emergency workers spent the night searching through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Caracas and surrounding areas, where the twin quakes, among the strongest to hit Latin America in modern history caused widespread destruction. Authorities are still searching for thousands of people believed to be missing.</p><p>A website set up to help trace missing persons, and circulated by opposition leaders in the country, listed more than 49,600 people as unaccounted for. Meanwhile, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>Geological Survey estimated the disaster could eventually claim more than 10,000 lives.</p>.Was Venezuela struck by earthquake ‘doublet’? Here’s what we know so far.<p>As international rescue teams began arriving in Venezuela, firefighters, military personnel and local residents joined forces to search damaged buildings. In several areas where electricity remained unavailable, rescuers relied on flashlights and even their bare hands to reach those believed to be trapped.</p><p>"He's under the slabs and there's no machinery to get him out," said Yamileth Jimenez, whose 19-year-old son remains buried beneath the debris of their seven-storey apartment building in the coastal city of La Guaira, outside Caracas.</p><p>To help restore communications in the affected regions, SpaceX's Starlink announced it would provide free satellite internet service until July 25 for both existing and new customers in the disaster zone. The company said it was also deploying additional terminals to the worst-hit areas.</p><p>The disaster has also affected foreign nationals. Spain's foreign ministry confirmed that three Spanish citizens had died, four remained trapped beneath collapsed structures, and another 99 were still missing.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>