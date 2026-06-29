Venezuela earthquake | Search for survivors presses on even as hopes fade

<p>The search for survivors of the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela was growing increasingly desperate as it entered its fifth day Monday, with hopes of finding more people alive under the rubble gradually fading as another aftershock rattled the area.</p>.<p>According to some aid groups and experts, the first 72 hours after a disaster are the most critical for finding victims alive. But emergency workers are still digging out survivors, and President Delcy Rodríguez of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venezuela">Venezuela</a> vowed that rescue operations would not stop. </p><p>In the early hours of Monday, Rodríguez said a 21-year-old man was pulled from the rubble after a 43-hour rescue operation. He survived despite been trapped there for 106 hours, she said.</p>.<p>On Monday morning, residents of Caracas woke up to strong shaking. The US Geological Survey reported a 4.6-magnitude earthquake off the country's north coast, the latest aftershock. Jorge Rodríguez, the leader of the National Assembly, said the government had received no immediate reports of additional damage.</p>.Indian Army field hospital begins operations in quake-hit Venezuela.<p>The full picture of the scale of the destruction from Wednesday's 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude quakes is still emerging. The death toll has risen to 1,450 people, with more than 3,000 injured and 12,000 displaced, according to the Venezuelan government.</p>.<p>But the official death toll is probably a vast undercount. The United Nations coordinator in Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla, said in an interview that the number of collapsed buildings suggested there were many more deaths. Doctors have said that in La Guaira, the worst-hit state, officials were processing about 750 bodies each day.</p>.<p>Dozens of people gathered outside a state-run morgue in Caracas, the capital, on Sunday searching for their missing loved ones, many of whom are believed to have been in La Guaira. </p><p>Power outages, blocked roads and wide devastation have made it difficult for family members to contact one other, leaving many people in a state of uncertainty amid the chaotic rescue effort.</p>.<p>The government, which has been criticized for not doing enough to help, and President Donald Trump, who helped bring Delcy Rodríguez to power after US forces seized the country's longtime dictator, Nicolás Maduro, have been under increasing pressure to respond.</p>.Venezuela welcomes 1,600 foreign rescuers in urgent search for quake survivors.<p>Late Sunday, Rodríguez announced that the government would establish a commission to assess the integrity of roads and bridges and whether buildings were safe to return to.</p>.<p><strong>Here's what else we are covering</strong></p>.<p><strong>Extraordinary rescue: </strong>As the window for finding survivors rapidly closed, rescuers on Sunday pulled an 11-year-old-boy from under nearly 10 feet of rubble in La Guaira without injury.</p>.<p><strong>La Guaira: </strong>Electricity had been restored to 75 per cent of the state, water service to 68 per cent and road access to 90 per cent, Rodríguez said Sunday. The single highway into La Guaira had been jammed in recent days by civilian aid conveys, which trapped some aid workers in traffic.</p>.<p><strong>A frantic search: </strong>The scene on Saturday night in San Bernardino, a middle-class neighborhood in Caracas, showcased both the severe shortage of heavy machinery needed to rescue survivors and the enormous community mobilization that has taken place to try to fill that gap.</p>