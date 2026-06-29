Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Venezuela earthquake | Search for survivors presses on even as hopes fade

According to some aid groups and experts, the first 72 hours after a disaster are the most critical for finding victims alive.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 14:30 IST
World newsEarthquakeSouth AmericaVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us