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Venezuela Earthquake LIVE Updates | Venezuela records 20 aftershocks, airport, school shut; Trump says quakes left 'devastating number of deaths'

Hello readers, Venezuela was hit by back-to-back powerful earthquakes on Wednesday evening. Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency as two massive earthquakes caused buildings in the capital to crumble and forced the closure of the country's main airport. Meanwhile, Japan too was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 6.9. No tsunami warning was issued, no injuries ⁠were immediately reported and no irregularities were found at nuclear ⁠facilities. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 04:43 IST
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08:3625 Jun 2026

Venezuela Earthquake Updates | Venezuela closes main airport over 'serious damage' from earthquakes (AFP)

08:3625 Jun 2026

Venezuela Earthquake Updates | Venezuela declares state of emergency after powerful twin quakes

08:3625 Jun 2026

Venezuela Earthquake Updates | US official says Washington mobilising assistance for Venezuela after earthquake

10:1225 Jun 2026

Venezuela Earthquake Updates | 'India stands ready to extend all possible assistance': PM Modi on devastation caused by the massive earthquakes in Venezuela

09:5325 Jun 2026

Venezuela Earthquake Updates | Visuals show aftermath of earthquake

09:3025 Jun 2026

Venezuela Earthquake Updates | Trump says Venezuelan earthquakes caused a 'devastating number of deaths'

09:2625 Jun 2026

Venezuela Earthquake Updates | 'Early reports not good', says Trump adding US ready & willing to help

08:3625 Jun 2026

Venezuela Earthquake Updates | Back-to-back powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela, buildings collapse in capital Caracas

Published 25 June 2026, 03:22 IST
World newsJapanEarthquakeVenezuela

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