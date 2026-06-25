LIVE Venezuela Earthquake LIVE Updates | Venezuela records 20 aftershocks, airport, school shut; Trump says quakes left 'devastating number of deaths'

Hello readers, Venezuela was hit by back-to-back powerful earthquakes on Wednesday evening. Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency as two massive earthquakes caused buildings in the capital to crumble and forced the closure of the country's main airport. Meanwhile, Japan too was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 6.9. No tsunami warning was issued, no injuries ⁠were immediately reported and no irregularities were found at nuclear ⁠facilities. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH.