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Venezuela quake | Rescuers comb rubble as thousands remain missing

With foreign rescue teams arriving, firefighters, soldiers and distraught citizens combed through shattered buildings, some using bare hands and torches in places where power was down.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:25 IST
World newsEarthquakeVenezuela

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