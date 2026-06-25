Venezuela rocked by strongest earthquake in a century; at least 32 killed, 700 injured

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venezuela">Venezuela </a>was hit by powerful back-to-back earthquakes on Wednesday evening, that killed at least 32 people and injured over 700. </p><p>7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck Venezuela shortly after 6 pm. The earthquakes are noted to be among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century. </p><p>Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has warned that the death toll can rise and rescuers and emergency crews have reached the devastated areas. Addressing the nation early Thursday, she said the government had "received reports of 32 deaths" and "more than 700 injured," </p><p>Following the disaster, many countries offered support to Venezuela. </p><p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US extended condolences to the people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes. </p>.<p>"Our hearts are with all those who have lost loved ones, those injured, and the courageous rescue workers working tirelessly in the aftermath. America stands with the Venezuelan people during this difficult time and at the direction of President Trump, the State Department is immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela," he posted on X. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India stands ready to extend all help after Venezuela was hit by powerful earthquakes.</p>.<p>Taking to his official X handle, Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones."</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em> </p>