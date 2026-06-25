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Venezuela rocked by strongest earthquake in a century; at least 32 killed, 700 injured

7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck Venezuela shortly after 6 pm on Wednesday. The earthquakes are noted to be among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 07:26 IST
World newsEarthquakeVenezuela

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