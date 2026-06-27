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Venezuela welcomes 1,600 foreign rescuers in urgent search for quake survivors

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said in ‌an overnight address on state television that 10 more ​countries were still to join rescue efforts.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:06 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 15:06 IST
World newsEarthquakeVenezuela

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