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Venezuelans displaced by quakes sleep in streets, plazas and cars

Many Venezuelans stayed outside for a second night in a row after back-to-back earthquakes Wednesday toppled at least 250 buildings and left nearly 3,000 families homeless.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:57 IST
World newsEarthquakeVenezuela

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