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Was Venezuela struck by earthquake ‘doublet’? Here’s what we know so far

The first one struck near San Felipe, the capital of the state of Yaracuy. Just 39 seconds later, another quake struck near the town of Yumare, within 5 to 10km of the first one.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:09 IST
World newsEarthquakeVenezuela

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