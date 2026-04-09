<p>Nuuk: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greenland">Greenland’s</a> Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Thursday strongly countered remarks made by US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, asserting that the Arctic territory is a sovereign and responsible member of the global community.</p>.<p>His response came after Trump, amid criticism of NATO’s role during the Iran conflict, referred to Greenland as a "BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE" and talked about acquiring the island.</p>.<p>"What is important for us is that we maintain the world community that we have built after World War Two, where we have a defence alliance that we respect, and where we have international law respected by all sides," Nielsen told Reuters.</p>.US plans military expansion in Greenland.<p>"Those things are being challenged now, and I think all allies should stand together to try to maintain them. I hope that will happen," he said.</p>.<p>Tensions around Greenland have resurfaced in recent months, with NATO allies working to manage strains after Trump renewed his push to take control of the island from Denmark, a fellow alliance member.</p>.<p>Rejecting Trump’s remarks, Nielsen said Greenland should not be reduced to dismissive characterisations.</p>.<p>"We are not some piece of ice. We are a proud population of 57,000 people, working every single day as good global citizens in full respect for all our allies," he said.</p>