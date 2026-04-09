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‘We are proud population, not some piece of ice’: Greenland PM hits back at Trump as NATO tensions rise

Tensions around Greenland have resurfaced in recent months, with NATO allies working to manage strains after Trump renewed his push to take control of the island from Denmark.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpNATOGreenland

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