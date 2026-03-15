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We need to recognise we have problem with Security Council: UN chief Antonio Guterres

He pointed out that three permanent members of the 15-nation Council are from Europe, one from Asia, and one is the United States, while there are no permanent members from Africa or Latin America.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 05:04 IST
World newsAntonio GuterresUNSCUnited Nations

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