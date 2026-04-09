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‘We see you’: UK flags Russia's ‘nefarious activity’ in British waters

The UK said its campaign of overt action was intended to ensure the Russian units knew that they were being monitored and were no longer covert as planned.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:21 IST
World newsRussiaUnited KingdomBritishSeaNaval Ship

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