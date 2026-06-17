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West Asia conflict | After war losses, Hezbollah seen gaining from Iran-US deal

The US-Iranian memorandum of understanding (MoU) ⁠is expected to halt hostilities across all fronts, mediator Pakistan has said, although its terms have not been made public.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:13 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest AsiaLebanonHezbollah

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