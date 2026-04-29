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West Asia conflict | Donald Trump urges Iran to sign a deal after report suggests US may extend blockade

Iran wants some kind of US acknowledgment of its right to enrich uranium for what ​it says are peaceful, civilian purposes.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 13:47 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaConflictStrait of Hormuz

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