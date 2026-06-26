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West Asia conflict | Iran fired on cargo ship, US officials say

The United Nations shipping agency on Thursday paused an evacuation effort after a vessel was attacked ‌in the Gulf of ​Oman.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 20:14 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 20:14 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest AsiaConflictattack

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