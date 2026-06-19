West Asia conflict | Iran says US bears direct responsibility for Israeli attacks on Lebanon

<p>Dubai: Iran condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon and warned of their consequences for regional peace and security, saying the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States </a>bore direct responsibility for the situation.</p>.Iran won't charge ships to cross Strait of Hormuz for a 60-day negotiation period but asks vessels to register.<p>Referring to the US-Iran memorandum of understanding reached this week, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said a halt to the war in Lebanon was an integral part of the agreement to end hostilities on all fronts and added that Iran would take all necessary measures to protect its interests, security and allies. </p>