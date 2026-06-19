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West Asia conflict | Iran says US bears direct responsibility for Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran would take all ​necessary measures to ​protect its ​interests, security and allies.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:24 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest AsiaLebanonConflict

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