<p>The war in West Asian war has seemingly reached the Indian Ocean as an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iranian </a>ship was struck by a submarine off the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sri%20Lanka">Sri Lankan</a> coast, causing 101 people to go missing and injuring 78 others, <em>Reuters </em>reported citing the Sri Lankan Navy and Defence Ministry. </p><p>Earlier, the US military said it destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine, and struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran. </p><p>"Today, there is not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or Gulf of Oman," U.S. Central Command's Brad Cooper said in a video posted to X.</p>