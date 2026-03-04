Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

West Asia conflict: Iranian ship struck by submarine off Sri Lankan coast: Report

An Iranian ship was struck by a submarine off the Sri Lankan coast
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 10:15 IST
World newsIranSri LankaWest AsiaShip

Follow us on :

Follow Us