West Asia conflict | Iran's foreign minister blames 'excessive demands' of US for failure of second round of talks

<p>Iranian Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/seyed-abbas-araghchi">Abbas Araghchi</a> blamed Washington for the failure of second round of peace talks on Monday, after arriving in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.</p><p>The Iranian minister stated that Washington's "excessive demands" led to an impasse.</p><p>Araghchi landed in Saint Petersburg in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia"> Russia </a>on Monday to mark the final leg of a regional tour that also took him to Pakistan and Oman, focussing on bilateral ties and regional issues, including the Iran-US conflict.</p><p>"The US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to reach its goals because of the excessive demands," Araghchi told Iranian state media.</p>.Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi calls his Islamabad visit 'successful'.<p>The statement comes after US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned trip by negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner saying that they will no longer be going to Pakistan for talks with Iran.</p><p>The move ended the possibility of a second round of talks between the US and Iran, supposed to be hosted by the Pakistan.</p><p>The Iran's foreign minister also said "safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is an important global issue" amid the US' blockade of Iranian ports in the waterway and beyond.</p>