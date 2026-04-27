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West Asia conflict | Iran's foreign minister blames 'excessive demands' of US for failure of second round of talks

The statement comes after President Donald Trump cancelled a planned trip by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner saying that they will no longer be going to Pakistan for talks with Iran.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 11:46 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranWest Asia

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