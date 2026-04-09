<p>Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Israeli strikes on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> violate the ceasefire agreement and would render negotiations meaningless.</p>.India grants waivers for some ships to delivering cargo from Iran: Report.<p>Pezeshkian said Iran would not abandon the Lebanese people.</p><p>His comments come after Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah broke out last month, killing more than 250 people on Wednesday. </p>