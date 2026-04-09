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West Asia conflict | Iran's president says Israeli strikes on Lebanon render negotiations meaningless

Pezeshkian said Iran ⁠would ‌not abandon the Lebanese ‌people.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:39 IST
USIranIsraelWord newsWest AsiaLebanonConflict

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