<p>Dubai: The head of Iran's armed forces unified command met Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei">Mojtaba Khamenei</a> and received from him "new guiding measures to pursue military operations and firmly confront adversaries", the semi-official <em>Fars</em> news reported on Sunday.</p>.Iran, US-Israel War Updates | Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issues 'new guiding measures', briefs military chief .<p>The <em>Fars</em> report said that Ali Abdollahi, who commands the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, had briefed Khamenei on the readiness of the country’s armed forces. It did not say when their meeting took place.</p><p>"The armed forces are ready to confront any action by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemies. In case of any error by the enemy, Iran's response will be swift, severe, and decisive," Abdollahi was reported as saying.</p>