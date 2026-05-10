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West Asia conflict | Iran's Supreme Leader briefs military chief on 'new guiding measures'

The Fars report said that Ali ⁠Abdollahi, ‌who commands the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, ‌had briefed Khamenei ⁠on the readiness of the country’s armed ‌forces.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 11:34 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest AsiaConflictMojtaba Khamenei

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