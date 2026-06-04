West Asia conflict | Israel trades strikes with Hezbollah, leaving new ceasefire with Lebanon in doubt

<p>A US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon appeared to have had limited effect Thursday, just hours after it was announced, as Israel launched fresh strikes in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah's leader rejected the deal.</p>.<p>The hostilities added to uncertainty over whether the agreement would survive or Israel and Hezbollah would intensify fighting. The Lebanon Health Ministry says the conflict has killed more than 3,300 people and forced more than 1 million more from their homes since early March.</p>.<p>The tenuous situation also further complicates negotiations to end the US-Israeli war against Iran, which has demanded that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> be included in any broader peace agreement.</p>.Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agree to halt fighting; Netanyahu casts doubts on ceasefire claims.<p>President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon told reporters that the agreement -- announced by Israel, Lebanon and the United States in Washington on Wednesday -- was the "final opportunity" to reach a comprehensive ceasefire. He warned that "each party will bear responsibility" if it did not respond positively.</p>.<p>Hezbollah's leader, Naim Kassem, rejected the new deal, saying it would require the Iranian-backed armed group to surrender as Israel continued to launch military attacks.</p>.<p>"As long as the occupation continues, the resistance will continue," Kassem said, adding that Hezbollah had made no commitment to stop responding to Israeli attacks.</p>.<p>Hezbollah does not answer to the Lebanese government and was not a party to the negotiations.</p>.<p>Israeli airstrikes battered southern Lebanon early Thursday, and Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at Israeli targets in the region. There was no immediate casualty toll from Lebanon's Health Ministry, but Lebanon's state-run news agency reported deaths and injuries in several strikes.</p>.<p>The deal would return to an April ceasefire agreement that has been largely ignored, with Hezbollah and Israel continuing to attack each other. It demands a unilateral cessation of attacks by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a> but does not explicitly require immediate concessions from Israel, such as withdrawing its forces from southern Lebanon.</p>.<p>Israeli troops have occupied much of the region since Hezbollah attacked in early March, after the United States and Israel launched a war on Iran, which backs the militant group. Israel maintains it has a right to act in self-defense but has agreed to not carry out "offensive operations" against Lebanese targets by land, sea or air.</p>.Israel will strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks persist, Netanyahu tells Trump.<p>Yet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has ramped up the offensive against Hezbollah in recent weeks, even as truce talks have taken place.</p>.<p>Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, said Thursday that the new agreement "includes an unequivocal statement" to disarm Hezbollah across Lebanon and a condemnation of Iranian involvement in the region.</p>.<p>Kassem said any ceasefire must end Israel's offensive and require its military to withdraw from Lebanon.</p>.<p><strong>Here's what else we're covering</strong></p>.<p><strong>Peacekeepers attacked:</strong> A UN peacekeeper from Serbia died and two other peacekeepers were wounded when mortar shells struck their base in southern Lebanon overnight, hours before the agreement was reached in Washington. It was not clear where the mortars were fired from, and the United Nations said it was investigating.</p>.<p><strong>US-Iran negotiations:</strong> President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the war in Iran was "not a big thing" for the United States, claiming it was going better than he expected. The United States and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28, more than three months ago.</p>.<p><strong>Gaza strikes:</strong> Health authorities in the Gaza Strip said Thursday that Israeli military strikes had killed 11 people in the past 24 hours and wounded more than 30. Israeli strikes overnight targeted Hamas operatives, an Israeli military spokesperson said without providing more details.</p>