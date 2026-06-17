West Asia conflict | Trump warns of bombing Iran again if it does not 'behave' or he dislikes MoU

<p>US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that he would resume bombing on Iran if he was dissatisfied with the terms of the recently brokered interim accord or if Tehran did not "behave."</p><p>Speaking on the sidelines of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g7-summit">G7 Summit</a> in Evian-les-Bains, France, Trump asserted that the framework is a non-final memorandum of understanding (MoU) and emphasised that it does not include immediate sanctions relief for Iran.</p>.Explained | Has Trump achieved his goals in the war with Iran? .<p>Trump made it clear that the United States is prepared to return to military action against Iran if the agreement collapses.</p><p>"It's a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?" he said.</p><p>Trump described the framework agreement as "a very strong deal" and claimed it would be a boon for financial markets.</p><p>"There's nothing so smart as the market, and the market loves it beyond anything that I've actually seen," he said.</p><p>He further added, "The alternative would be a worldwide depression."</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil-price">Oil prices</a> were near a three-month low on Wednesday, with Trump predicting further declines.</p><p>"I think oil prices might get lower than where they were before the war," he said.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>