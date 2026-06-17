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West Asia conflict | Trump warns of bombing Iran again if it does not 'behave' or he dislikes MoU

Trump made it clear that the United States is prepared to return to military action if the agreement collapses.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:55 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelDonald TrumpWest Asia

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