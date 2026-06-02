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What happened to Afghanistan's female academics?

Afghanistan now ranks at 181 out of 193 countries on the Human Development Index.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:53 IST
EducationAfghanistanTalibanHuman Development Index

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