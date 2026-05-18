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White House fact sheet on Trump's China visit cites Iran agreement; omits Taiwan

The fact sheet, issued on Sunday, said China will address the United States' concerns regarding supply chain shortages related to rare earths.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 04:23 IST
World newsUSChinaIranIsraelConflict

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