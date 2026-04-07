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Who is Australia's most decorated officer Ben Roberts-Smith and why is he arrested

Ben Roberts-Smith arrested in ​Sydney and to be charged with five counts of the war crime of murder of 'unarmed civilians'.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 07:53 IST

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