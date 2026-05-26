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Why 40% of people are avoiding news, according to a psychologist

People shared consistent reasons for this: the news put them in a bad mood, they felt overwhelmed and powerless to act.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:04 IST
NewsWorld newshealthmental health

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