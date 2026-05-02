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Yemen says oil tanker hijacked off Shabwa coast, heads towards Somali waters

The coast ‌guard added ‌that the tanker’s ‌location ‌had been identified and efforts were under way ⁠to ⁠track it
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 13:07 IST
World newsYemenSomaliaOil Tanker

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