<p>Yemen’s coast guard said on Saturday that the M/T EUREKA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil%20tanker">oil tanker</a> had been hijacked off the coast of Shabwa province by unidentified armed men who boarded the vessel, seized control and steered it towards the Gulf of Aden in the direction of Somali waters.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yemen">coast guard</a> added that the tanker’s location had been identified and efforts were under way to track it, take necessary measures to recover it and ensure the safety of its crew.</p>