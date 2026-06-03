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Zelenskyy says strikes on Russia let Ukraine negotiate as equals

For months, Kyiv's troops have been conducting ‌attacks on Russian fossil fuel ​industry sites.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:21 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr Zelenskyy

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